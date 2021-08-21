Great Darke County Fair opens and continues for next week

The Great Darke County Fair, which has been called the “World’s Greatest County Fair” in past years, kicked off Friday in Greenville and continues through Saturday, Aug. 28.
The fair is held at 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville.
Former State Rep. Jim Buchy is this year’s grand marshal and was recognized Friday during opening ceremonies of the fair, which began in 1853.
Harness racing will take place today and Thursday at the fair’s track. Thursday’s race card will feature the Parshall Memorial Stakes, the Gene Riegle Memorial Open, and the Arnie Almahurst Open Trot.
Award winning country artist, Jake Owen takes the stage at 8 p.m. Monday at the fair’s grand stands. Joining Owen are up and coming country singers, Kat & Alex.
There are no mask restrictions or vaccination mandates at the annual fair, which in past years has an estimated 185,000 and 200,000 visitors.
A demolition derby will conclude the fair on Saturday, Aug. 28.
For a schedule of events, go here.