Great Miami Outfitters is looking for a new owner

Great Miami Outfitters will close its Centerville store by summer’s end unless a new owner steps in, the business said Tuesday.
The store opened in 2007 in Miamisburg as a specialty retailer before moving to Cross Pointe Center in Centerville in 2017.
The retail store and website will remain open “for another month or two,” the business said in a release Tuesday, adding that the business is “on the market so if there is a quick sale it could stay open.”
The store said it has engaged Provest Inc., a local merger and acquisition firm, in its bid for a new owner.
“We were close to a deal, but it didn’t work out,” co-owner Andrew Schlegel said. “So, we’ve made this decision instead.”
“It’s been quite the adventure,” he added. “We are very proud of what we have accomplished and our reputation in the community and entire outdoor industry.”
New store hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, closed Sunday and Monday.
The store carries outdoor gear, apparel and footwear. All sales are final, the business said.
The company’s brokers are Aaron Delidow and Robert Hochwalt.
