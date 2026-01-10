Greater Dayton RTA bus driver praised for saving lives in house fire

A Dayton RTA bus driver is being praised for alerting residents after he noticed their house was on fire.
The Greater Dayton RTA posted a Facebook video in recognition for the driver’s quick action.
In the video, the bus driver on his route notices a house on fire and makes the decision to stop.
The driver runs to the front door and alerts the residents, according to the video. He then grabs a fire extinguisher to help put out the flames.
“The fire is out and the fire department is on the way,” he said in the video.
