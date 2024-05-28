Greater Dayton RTA proposes fare hikes; bus riders ask agency to pump the brakes

“I urge you to reconsider the proposed rate increase and explore alternative solutions that do not place an undue financial strain on those who rely on RTA services the most,” says a letter from Katie Neubert, executive director of We Care Arts, a nonprofit in Kettering that believes art can help people with disabilities, mental illness and substance abuse issues.

Greater Dayton RTA proposes to increase its fares incrementally between September 2024 and January 2026. Five increases are proposed, one every four months.

The Dayton Daily News asked RTA about the timing and process of the final decision on rate changes. RTA officials declined to comment for this story because they said the public feedback the agency received has not been discussed with the RTA Board of Trustees. The next RTA board meeting is June 4, according to the agency’s website.

The transit agency says its revenues declined last year while expenses increased. Greater Dayton RTA says it only recovered 7% of its operating costs through its fare revenue in 2022.

Proposed fare structure

Under RTA’s proposal, single-ride fares for fixed-route buses would go up 10 cents every four months, from $2 today to $2.50 in January 2026 (a 25% total increase), while daily-max adult fares would increase gradually from $4 to $6.50 (up 63%).

Monthly-max fixed-route fares would increase from $55 today to $80 (up 45%).

Paratransit charges (door-to-door service to certified customers with disabilities) would increase from $3.50 to $5 for single rides by January 2026 (up 43%). Paratransit daily-max fares would increase to $13 (up 86%) and monthly-max fares would rise to $160 (up 39%).

The Greater Dayton RTA currently offers free “on demand” transit service. The agency proposes to charge $1 per ride starting in September, with that fee rising $1 every four months, to $5 per ride by the beginning of 2026.

Dozens of public comments

Greater Dayton RTA held a couple of public hearings about the new proposed fare structure in April, and the agency received comments and feedback from about 48 community members.

About three in four respondents said they opposed the fare hikes, though a small number of people support the proposed changes. Some community members said they want to see enhanced services if costs increase.

RTA says its fare structure last increased in 2018, when adult fares for single rides went to $2 from $1.75 (up 14%). Paratransit charges have not risen since 2009 — that’s when single ride fares went from $3 to $3.50.

In a letter she sent to the RTA last month, Neubert, with We Care Arts, said many of her organization’s clients with disabilities heavily depend on public transportation for community integration. She said clients use the RTA to participate in community events, workshops and other activities.

“A rate increase would only serve to erect further barriers, hindering their ability to engage with the community and access support networks they require,” she wrote.

Both currently and under the planned increases, people over age 65 or with a disability can get a reduced rate after providing proof of eligibility (half-price for a single ride or daily max fare). Because the base rate will rise, the 50% discounted rate will also rise. The discounted rate for the monthly-max fare will see a slightly smaller increase.

Carolyn Peters, president of the Miami Valley chapter of the National Federation of the Blind, wrote a message to the RTA that asks the agency to provide grants to people who use paratransit services.

She said rent, utility and food costs are rising, and community members aren’t seeing their monthly benefits increase.

Peters wrote that RTA’s paratransit services cost more than other Ohio communities. She said she’d like to know why that is.

Multiple riders told the RTA they do not drive and that fare hikes are going to hurt low-income residents and the working poor.

“I am on a fixed income, Social Security, if they raise the fare I will have to give up the bus,” said Nancy Smith.