Greater Dayton RTA will provide free weekend rides all summer long
Greater Dayton RTA will provide free weekend rides all summer long

Greater Dayton RTA’s fixed-route buses had about 5.1 million riders in 2021, which was down 13% from 2020, according to agency data obtained by the Dayton Daily News. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Greater Dayton RTA’s fixed-route buses had about 5.1 million riders in 2021, which was down 13% from 2020, according to agency data obtained by the Dayton Daily News. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Local News
By , Staff Writer
57 minutes ago

The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority will offer free bus rides on weekends all summer, coming at a time of record high gas prices.

Between June 4 and Sept. 4, the RTA will not charge riders on Saturdays and Sundays on both its fixed-route buses and paratransit vehicles.

The Greater Dayton RTA downtown hub along South Main Street. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

The agency wants to encourage people to attend summer events while saving money by taking public transportation, the agency said.

“There’s a lot happening on weekends these days, both in terms of work and leisure,” RTA CEO Bob Ruzinsky said in a statement. “Later this year RTA will be moving toward an improved service model that provides the same level of service seven days a week to meet those needs.”

Ruzinsku continued, “We felt free rides on the weekends for the summer would be a great way to get folks familiar with using RTA and provide them with a reliable transportation option for all their weekend needs.”

