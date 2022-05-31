Greater Dayton RTA will provide free weekend rides all summer long

The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority will offer free bus rides on weekends all summer, coming at a time of record high gas prices.
Between June 4 and Sept. 4, the RTA will not charge riders on Saturdays and Sundays on both its fixed-route buses and paratransit vehicles.
The agency wants to encourage people to attend summer events while saving money by taking public transportation, the agency said.
“There’s a lot happening on weekends these days, both in terms of work and leisure,” RTA CEO Bob Ruzinsky said in a statement. “Later this year RTA will be moving toward an improved service model that provides the same level of service seven days a week to meet those needs.”
Ruzinsku continued, “We felt free rides on the weekends for the summer would be a great way to get folks familiar with using RTA and provide them with a reliable transportation option for all their weekend needs.”
About the Author