Greek Street in Centerville adds beer, wine and cocktails

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The restaurant offers local craft beer, Greek beer, single pour wines and half bottles or full bottles of Greek wine. The signature cocktail is the Santorini Sunrise featuring fresh squeezed grapefruit juice, blood orange vodka, campari, simple syrup and mint.

Spirtos opened Greek Street at 101 E. Alex Bell Road Suite 186 in the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in May 2022 after operating a food truck for six years. His goal was to offer a larger variety of Greek cuisine compared to its food truck.

Customer favorites include lamb or pork belly gyros.

“We use whole legs of lamb for our gyros and a lot of places around here do the shaved process meat,” Spirtos said. “We’re trying to get people to be a little more adventurous.”

He said 98 percent of their menu is made in-house and their lamb is braised for four hours.

The restaurant also features weekly specials where they create dishes “outside the box.” Last week, they collaborated with Salt Block Biscuit Company by featuring a lemon, rosemary biscuit with lamb gravy, dill, parsley, scallions, lemon zest and a fried egg on top. Other recent specials included lamb poutine and a pork belly donut.

Spirtos hopes to offer brunch in the near feature.

Many customers enjoy Greek Street via DoorDash, online orders and carryout, but the restaurant does offer indoor and outdoor seating. With the addition of alcoholic beverages, Spirtos hopes more customers will dine-in.

Greek Street is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant offers catering and continues to operate the food truck. For more information, visit www.greekstreetohio.com or the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages @greekstreetohio.