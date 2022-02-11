Greene County approves $9.6 million broadband internet expansion

Allocating ARPA dollars to reach rural communities was a “once in a lifetime opportunity,” commissioner Dick Gould said.

“When it really kicked in with the pandemic, we thought, ‘We have to do something to get better broadband,” Gould said. “Kids are trying to go to school during the pandemic. We’re providing it to the agricultural community. People don’t realize that agriculture uses a huge amount of data. Plus with Wright-Patt and related tech companies, now anyone in the county can remotely work from home.”

The original concept for the expansion was to have a hybrid system of wired and wireless broadband. However, this expansion will run broadband directly into thousands of homes, businesses, schools and hospitals.

“Anywhere you go in Greene County, you will have access to state-of-the-art broadband,” he said. “We’ll have the technology to compete with any county in the nation.”

The download speeds available through this project range from 25 megabits to 1 gigabit per second. Adequate broadband is 25 megabits per second for downloading files and three megabits per second for uploading files, per the Federal Communications Commission.

Residents will be updated on which neighborhoods will be served with broadband access at what time via the Greene County Department of Development website.