Greene County auditor Graham takes new role as Beavercreek city finance director

Graham has been the Greene County Auditor for 13 years, and has been with the auditor’s office since 2000. Last week he announced he would be stepping down from the role on Oct. 31.

Graham has committed to the county that he will do what he can to ensure a smooth transition, he said Wednesday.

Greene County’s Republican Central Committee has 45 days to appoint a replacement under Ohio law. The Greene County Commissioners can appoint an interim auditor in the meantime. That person will serve the remainder of Graham’s term, which ends in 2026.

Graham said he had already decided not to seek another term as county auditor, adding that the opportunity subsequently arose to make more money and enjoy a new challenge.

“Ultimately, it was the best decision for my family and I,” he said.

Graham, a lifelong resident of Xenia, graduated from Xenia High School in 1987 before earning a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from Wright State University in 1991. He began his career with the Ohio Auditor of State, where he rose from a field auditor to deputy auditor, managing audits throughout the Miami Valley region. In 2000, he joined the Greene County Auditor’s Office as chief deputy auditor, and in 2011, he was elected County Auditor, serving as the chief fiscal officer, chief payroll officer, and tax assessor for the county.

“We are thrilled to have David join our team,” said Beavercreek City Manager Pete Landrum. “His extensive experience in public finance and proven leadership in Greene County will be invaluable to our city and our financial operations.”

“David’s knowledge of government finance and his dedication to the community make him an excellent fit for this role,” said Mayor Don Adams. “We are confident that his expertise will benefit both the city and our residents.”