Greene County Board of Elections names Jordan Huber as acting deputy director

The Greene County Board of Elections Tuesday named Jordan Huber as acting deputy director.
In a 4-0 vote, the board elevated Huber, a Democrat, to the position for 90 days, after which a second vote will be held to determine whether to hire him on as full deputy director, Greene County elections officials said Tuesday.
Huber is the current elections finance manager at the Greene County Board of Elections.
Huber’s responsibilities include assisting Elections Director Alisha Lampert, a Republican, with the responsibilities of running county elections. In Ohio, county election departments work in pairs of Republicans and Democrats, aiming to ensure fairness. The director and deputy execute the day-to-day operations of the office, while the four board members have voting power and oversight.
