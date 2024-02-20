BreakingNews
Man charged with theft, intoxication after gun incident near West Chester Walmart

Greene County Board of Elections names Jordan Huber as acting deputy director

Local News
By
0 minutes ago
X

The Greene County Board of Elections Tuesday named Jordan Huber as acting deputy director.

In a 4-0 vote, the board elevated Huber, a Democrat, to the position for 90 days, after which a second vote will be held to determine whether to hire him on as full deputy director, Greene County elections officials said Tuesday.

Huber is the current elections finance manager at the Greene County Board of Elections.

Huber’s responsibilities include assisting Elections Director Alisha Lampert, a Republican, with the responsibilities of running county elections. In Ohio, county election departments work in pairs of Republicans and Democrats, aiming to ensure fairness. The director and deputy execute the day-to-day operations of the office, while the four board members have voting power and oversight.

In Other News
1
Joby Aviation signs agreement to launch Dubai air taxi services
2
Boil advisory issued for residents affected by Miamisburg water main...
3
4 teens arrested in Tipp City police chase that reached 110 mph
4
Sunny, unseasonably warm today; rain returns Wednesday night into...
5
Dayton Daily News Behind the Badge project sends reporter through...

About the Author

Follow London Bishop on twitter
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top