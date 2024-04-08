Greene County brings career exploration to younger students

This is the second year that resources were offered. Last year, it was limited to kindergarten, second grade and fourth grade.

Curriculum specialist Brett Doudican said the governor’s Career Connections Initiative grant, which the career center used to pay for these services, doubled from last year to this year, from $2.50 per student in the county, or about $50,000 in total, to about $5 per student, or about $100,000.

Doudican said the idea is to get students interested in the kinds of things they could do in specific careers.

“We’re going to tell them, hey, if you think that how things are made is really cool, there’s a job for that,” he said.

He said the grant will also be used to put on a STEM camp for incoming middle school students this summer. The camp is June 10 through 13 and registration is $50.

GCCC board president Adam Remaly said giving these resources to younger students sets them up for success.

“I’m excited to see these resources ignite a passion for learning and exploration in our students, setting them on a path to success in their future careers,” Remaly said.

The materials will be distributed as follows: