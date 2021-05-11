Greene County Career Center auctioning off agricultural research center

The Greene County Career Center plans to auction off its Agricultural Research Center in Xenia Twp.
Career center students started attending the new $70 million career center building in Xenia on Innovation Drive in August 2020. Voters approved a 20-year, 1.03-mill tax to help pay for the new facility in Xenia. The building was designed by Levin Porter Architects, and Shook Construction was the general contractor.
The 50-acre Agricultural Research Center features a 15,400-square-foot indoor riding arena, 28 horse stalls, lab space, classrooms and office space. It is located at 551 Brush Row Road.
The only program housed at the Agricultural Research Center this school year was equine science, said Greene County Career Center spokesman Ron Bolender. Previously, veterinary science was there also, but was moved to the new main campus. Equine science will be discontinued after this school year.
Sheridans LLC will hold the auction at 1 p.m. June 3. The auction will be held in-person on the property and also virtually at www.sheridanteam.com.
The career center was required to offer the building to non-public schools and they declined. The auction was then scheduled. The Board of Education will review the sale at their June 9 meeting and vote to accept or decline the auction sale price.
The center was purchased by the career center board of education in 2011 and has housed the school’s veterinary science and equine science career-technical programs for high school juniors and seniors.
A group of HVAC, plumbing and roofing executives bought the former Greene County Career Center building and plan to continue to use it as a trade school. Kip Morris, CEO of HVAC company Five Star Heating and Cooling Group, Chris Adams who owns Narrow Path Plumbing and Doug Van Dyke, owner of Van Martin Roofing, bought the building for $1.6 million.
Sheridans LLC also held that auction.