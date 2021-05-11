Greene County Career Center auctioning off agricultural research center

The career center was required to offer the building to non-public schools and they declined. The auction was then scheduled. The Board of Education will review the sale at their June 9 meeting and vote to accept or decline the auction sale price.

The center was purchased by the career center board of education in 2011 and has housed the school’s veterinary science and equine science career-technical programs for high school juniors and seniors.

Veterinary science was moved to Greene County Career Center’s new main campus in Xenia and equine science is being eliminated as a program offering.

A group of HVAC, plumbing and roofing executives bought the former Greene County Career Center building and plan to continue to use it as a trade school. Kip Morris, CEO of HVAC company Five Star Heating and Cooling Group, Chris Adams who owns Narrow Path Plumbing and Doug Van Dyke, owner of Van Martin Roofing, bought the building for $1.6 million.

Sheridans LLC also held that auction.