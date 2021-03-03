Assisted living, independent living communities growing in Beavercreek

The estimated investment for construction is about $18 million and it’s expected to employ 25 workers, the city said. The proposed building will be about 94,000 square feet and have two wings — 88 assisted living units and a 36-bed memory care unit.

Beavercreek City Council approved the Ashford of Beavercreek site plan at its Feb. 22 meeting. Pending final approvals, construction is expected to begin in late 2021 or early 2022, and it should take about 18 months to complete.

Explore Senior independent living apartments planned for Beavercreek location

Empowered Community Services, which was approved at the end of 2020 and hopes to open for services in mid-July, would provide adult day programing for people with disabilities, including seniors. Joe Kowalski, CEO of Empowered Community Services, said the organization aims to provide a meaningful day experience and help people with disabilities live a full life.

Another adult day center, Acclaim Senior Activities Center, opened in September 2020 in Beavercreek. Acclaim is focused on seniors with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

There are also several other assisted living facilities or retirement communities in Beavercreek, like HaborChase, Preserve at Beavercreek, Brookdale Beavercreek and Traditions Beavercreek.

Trinity at Beavercreek on Indian Ripple Road recently bought 10 additional acres of land adjacent to its current property, bringing its campus to 35 acres.

Trinity at Beavercreek wants the land rezoned so that it can build more housing for seniors. The expansion will house senior independent living apartments. The apartment building will have a dining room and community rooms, said Amy Bonacuse, director of marketing and communications for United Church Homes, parent company of Trinity at Beavercreek.

The company hopes to start construction in the next 12 months, Bonacuse said. She didn’t have an estimate for how much the project would cost.

Trinity at Beavercreek is a senior retirement community with independent and assisted living options. There are acute care and memory care units on the property, as well as senior rehab. It also has walking paths, indoor common and activity areas and a fitness center on the property.

There are currently 34 living units and 181 beds in assisted living at the Trinity at Beavercreek. The facility targets middle income seniors, Bonacuse said.

The number of Americans aged 65 or older is projected to reach nearly 73 million in 2030, and more than 83 million in 2050, she said. These people are living longer and healthier than past generations.

Three senior communities and adult day centers plan to invest millions in Beavercreek.

Randy Burkett, Beavercreek planning and development director, said the city has general zoning and does not put a cap on how many of each business can operate in town. Trinity at Beavercreek has been in the community for some time. As new assisted living or senior living facilities come to town, older facilities have changed or expanded to stay competitive.

“These types of facilities help Beavercreek residents age in place and stay in our community with a better quality of life,” Burkett said.

The city continues to get inquiries about more assisted living facilities, Burkett said, but nothing is in the pipeline currently.

Applebaum said that he sees the industry eventually slowing down its expansion as there will be more beds than seniors who can afford them.

Explore Local families struggle serving as caregivers

Applebaum said only about 20% of the senior population in Ohio can afford the luxury assisted living facilities. A high demand exists for more affordable assisted living, he said. The industry will need to create a balance.

“It’s not that people don’t need it,” Applebaum said.