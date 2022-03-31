Greene County issuing $30M in bonds to build new jail

The commissioners have agreed to spend up to $50 million for a new jail and Sheriff’s office, Huddleson said. This includes the $30.3 million borrowed plus an additional $20 million, half of which comes from revenue replacement from the American Rescue Plan Act, and the other half from the county’s cash reserves. Greene County has received a total of $33 million in ARPA money.

In November 2021, voters turned down a 0.25% sales tax increase that would have paid for the new jail. In April 2020 they rejected a request that would have increased the number of beds from 382 to 500.

“Before, we were saying, ‘We want this jail,’ ” Commissioner Dick Gould said. “Now we’re saying, we have this much money, build us what you can build us for this amount.”

The current 52-year-old jail has 382 beds and is in a state of disrepair, county officials previously told the Dayton Daily News. It has been under a consent decree for 32 years, which limits the jail population and prohibits overcrowding.

The county has put out a request for qualifications for contractors to design and build the jail. Completion of the bonds process is expected by the end of May.