Greene County jail tax losing early

Absentee results from the Greene County Board of Elections indicate that 49% of votes had been cast in favor of the levy, with 51% against, as of 7:45 p.m.

If passed, the levy would impose a 0.25% temporary sales tax on purchases made in Greene County that would fund the construction of a new facility for $53 million. The current jail is 52 years old and has been under a consent decree for 32 years, which limits the population of the jail and prohibits overcrowding. Officer locker rooms have been converted to detainee interview rooms, programming is conducted in jail administrator break rooms, and a sally port is unusable due to a crumbling foundation.