Greene County joins others offering remote work option in competitive job market

The policy allows for staff that report to the board of commissioners to work four 10-hour days, or “flex hours” that still add up to 40 per week, or work remotely. The new policy will be rolled out next week on a trial basis, and those who choose alternative schedules will be locked in for four months.

The new policy doesn’t apply to offices of other elected officials, such as the sheriff’s or engineer’s offices, but those divisions can choose to adopt those policies, Greene County Administrator Brandon Huddleson said.