Greene County launches support program for first time moms

The county has two nurses staffing the program, based on birth data in the county, with plans to expand in the future if need be.

Babies born to vulnerable first-time moms face serious challenges each year, public health officials said. Expectant moms not only benefit by getting the care and support they need for a healthy pregnancy, but also have a trusted resource in the visiting nurse for advice on everything from safely caring for their child to ways to financially support their family in the future.

NFP programs have been in place across the country for nearly 40 years. Data from a 15-year follow-up study to a trial program in New York showed that 48% of children were less likely to suffer child abuse and neglect and 67% were less likely to experience behavioral and intellectual problems at age six.

Additionally, there were 72% fewer convictions of mothers, as measured when the child is 15 years old, 35% fewer hypertensive pregnancy disorders, and an 82% increase in months employed.