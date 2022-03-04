Greene County lights up courthouse in support of Ukraine

“I hope our national leadership will make us back to being energy independent,” he said.

The Montgomery County Administration Building and Dayton’s Third Street Bridge also were lit up blue and yellow this week in support of the country.

Last week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine declared Sunday a day of prayer, and directed the Ohio Department of Commerce to cease the purchase and sale of all vodka made by Russian Standard.

“As Russian aggression continues to intensify against the people of Ukraine, I want to assure Ohioans that our state has no contracts with Russian businesses now, and will not have any contracts for goods and services going forward. We will not support Russia with Ohio taxpayer dollars,” DeWine said Wednesday.

State Sen. Niraj Antani, a Miamisburg Republican, on Thursday introduced legislation that would require Ohio’s five public pension funds to divest all Russian-connected assets and ban state and local governments from contracting with Russian companies, the same day DeWine issued an executive order on the same requirements, the Associated Press reported.