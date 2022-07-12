Greene County moves up to high COVID risk level

The CDC recommends people who are in a county with a high transmission risk to wear a mask indoors while in public and to stay up to date with coronavirus vaccines. Anyone with symptoms of the virus should get tested and people who are sick should stay home.

People who are immunocompromised or at risk for severe illness may want to take additional steps, such as wearing a mask or respirator that offers greater protection — like an N95 of KN95, avoid non-essential indoor activities in public, have a plan for rapid testing and talk to health care providers about different COVID treatments and any additional precautions they could take.