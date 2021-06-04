Greene County nonprofit grant applications open

Explore Greene County governments that need help with projects offered new funding source

This program is designed to supplement existing programs at local, state and federal levels.

“Nonprofits need all the help they can get right now. The pandemic has put a lot of additional stress on these organizations, which do so much good for our community,” said Greene County Port Authority Chair John Finlay.

Funding for this grant comes from the Greene County Port Authority, which collects revenue from user fees associated with conduit financing for projects like the REACH Center, the Greene County Combined Health District and PACE financing for the Mall at Fairfield Commons.

The Community Improvement Corporation is responsible for approving projects.

Nonprofits cannot apply for these funds to use on operational expenses, research, fundraising, political causes, scholarships and faith-based causes benefitting only members of a certain faith, Henry said.

The application for this program can be found on the Greene County Department of Development’s website, under the Community Development tab and after selecting “Other Grant Opportunities.”