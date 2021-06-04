Greene County nonprofit grant applications open

Greene County plans to award grants to five local nonprofits this fall.
The county’s Department of Development partnered with the Greene County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) and the Greene County Port Authority to offer a new grant program for local nonprofits. Applications are being accepted starting today, June 1, and the deadline to apply for funding is Aug. 27.
The CIC board will then meet to review projects on September 23rd and plans to award five $5,000 grants.
This is the program’s third year.
In 2020, One Bistro, Story Chain, the Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center, the United Way of Greater Dayton Area and Therapeutic Riding Institute were awarded grants. Non-profits that received funds in the past can apply again, said Eric Henry, director of development.
This program is designed to supplement existing programs at local, state and federal levels.
“Nonprofits need all the help they can get right now. The pandemic has put a lot of additional stress on these organizations, which do so much good for our community,” said Greene County Port Authority Chair John Finlay.
Funding for this grant comes from the Greene County Port Authority, which collects revenue from user fees associated with conduit financing for projects like the REACH Center, the Greene County Combined Health District and PACE financing for the Mall at Fairfield Commons.
The Community Improvement Corporation is responsible for approving projects.
Nonprofits cannot apply for these funds to use on operational expenses, research, fundraising, political causes, scholarships and faith-based causes benefitting only members of a certain faith, Henry said.
The application for this program can be found on the Greene County Department of Development’s website, under the Community Development tab and after selecting “Other Grant Opportunities.”