Greene County opens cooling centers due to heat

With hot, humid weather expected today, Greene County has opened cooling centers to help people get out of the heat.
Temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid 90s today, with heat indexes of more than 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. There’s also a chance for strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening.
Greene County Public Health released a list of cooling centers to help people cool down.
Cooling centers include:
- Beavercreek Senior Center: 3868 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek. 937-426-6166
- Fairborn Community Library: 1 E. Main St., Fairborn. 937-878-9383
- Fairborn Senior Center: 325 N. Third St., Fairborn. 937-878-4141
- Jamestown Community Library: 86 Seaman Drive, Jamestown. 937-352-4005
- Yellow Springs Senior Center: 227 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs. 937-767-5751
- Winters-Bellbrook Community Library: 57 W. Franklin St., Bellbrook. 937-352-4004
- Beavercreek Community Library: 3618 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek. 937-352-4001
- Xenia Community Library: 76 E. Market St., Xenia. 937-352-4000.
- Cedarville Community Library: 20 S. Miller St., Cedarville. 937-352-4006
- Yellow Springs Community Library: 415 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs. 937-352-4003
The NWS issued a Heat Advisory for parts of the Miami Valley region, including Greene County, from 1 to 8 p.m. today. Greene County Public Health encouraged people to stay aware of how they’re feeling, especially those with prolonged exposure to heat and physical exertion.
Residents should take the following steps to avoid heat-related illnesses:
- Drink plenty of water and non-alcoholic beverages.
- Decrease physical activity and try to exercise early in the morning or in the evening. Stay in the shade if possible.
- Use air-conditioning if available.
- Wear loose, lightweight and light-colored, cotton clothing.
- Eat light meals.
- Cool down with showers, baths and recreational swimming.
- Adjust blinds, shades and awnings to keep out the sun.
- Use your basement, if cool, during the hottest hours.
- Use a circulating fan. If a fan is not bringing cooler air into the area, it may not help and can even increase heat stress.
- Check on neighbors and those who may need assistance.
- People with chronic health problems, such as heart disease or lung problems, should minimize activities to avoid additional stress.
- Extra caution should be taken for the elderly, young children and infants to make sure they are protected from the heat.
- Do not leave children or pets unattended in closed vehicles.
- People on medications should check with their doctor to see if the heat puts them at an increased risk.
