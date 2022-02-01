Hamburger icon
Greene County Public Health hosting Friday only COVID-19 vaccination clinics

Outside a Greene County Public Health vaccine clinic at the Fairborn fire station on Commerce Center Blvd on Oct. 13. LONDON BISHOP/STAFF

Local News
By Holly Souther
10 minutes ago

Greene County Public Health will be hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Fridays throughout the month of February.

Clinics are from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Greene County Public Health clinics are available at its main branch, 360 Wilson Drive in Xenia and other locations. The clinics are offering all vaccine brands, as well as first, second, third and booster doses, according to the Greene County Public Health Facebook page.

The clinic recommends bringing an insurance card and a vaccination card with you to an appointment, their Facebook post said.

People can can create an appointment online here. Walks-in are accepted and second dosage appointments are made at the first dosage appointment, their Facebook post said.

