Greene County Public Health to begin offering Pfizer COVID-19 boosters Thursday

Starting this week, Greene County Public Health will be offering booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Thursdays and Fridays.
Boosters will be available during the walk-in clinics from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Thursdays and 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Fridays at 360 Wilson Drive in Xenia. Pfizer is currently the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for booster shots.
Those receiving a booster will be asked if they have one of the qualifying conditions, but will not be required to offer proof.
Earlier this week, the Ohio Department of Health released the following guidance for boosters:
- People 65 and older or residents in long-term care settings should get a booster shot.
- People 50 to 64 with certain medical conditions should get a booster shot.
- People 18 to 49 with certain medical conditions may get a booster shot.
- People 18 and older with an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission due to their job or living in an institutional setting may get a booster shot.
Patients must wait at least six months after their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine before getting the booster. Those eligible should bring their vaccination card to the appointment.
Greene County Public Health will also host a drive-thru vaccine clinic on Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fairborn Fire Station #2 at 2200 Commerce Center Blvd.
To schedule a vaccine appointment visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1- 833-427-5634.
For more information on Greene County Public Health visit www.gcph.info.