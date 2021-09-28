Greene County Public Health to begin offering Pfizer COVID-19 boosters Thursday

Boosters will be available during the walk-in clinics from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Thursdays and 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Fridays at 360 Wilson Drive in Xenia. Pfizer is currently the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for booster shots.

Those receiving a booster will be asked if they have one of the qualifying conditions, but will not be required to offer proof.