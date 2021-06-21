Greene County roads still closed after severe weather over the weekend

Cornstalk Road in Spring Valley Twp. between Houston Road and Roxanna New Burlington Road was also closed because of the Friday night storms. The Greene County Engineer’s Office will be assisting Spring Valley Twp. with the repair of the culvert and roadway on Cornstalk Road.

Mumford said Cornstalk will be closed for another week at least. Part of the road there crumbled into a nearby creek. The culvert was washed out.

Mumford said the road repairs were going to be “overwhelming” for the township, even with Greene County’s help, but he was most focused on getting the roads repaired.

“This could have been a lot worse,” Mumford said. “Nobody was hurt. And we’re a small township, everyone has been pitching in and helping out where they can.”