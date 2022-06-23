Greene County to give away free COVID home test kits

Greene County Public Health is scheduled to give away free COVID-19 home test kits next week.
Those who are interested can pick up the tests during a drive-thru event next Thursday from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Public Health’s main office at 360 Wilson Drive in Xenia.
No registration is required.
“With summer just beginning, this is a great way to ensure that county residents have tests on hand at family reunions, cookouts, the 4th of July holiday and other gatherings that will occur throughout the summer,” Health Commissioner Melissa Howell said. “We want everyone to enjoy their time together, while staying healthy and safe.”
Greene County has a low coronavirus community level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, Public Health noted new cases have been increasing since early April, climbing to about 200 new cases a week in the last month.
Free COVID tests will also be available at the PRIDE Festival in Yellow Springs next Saturday and the City of Xenia’s Red, White and Blue block party on July 1.
Public Health encouraged resident to stay up to date on their coronavirus vaccinations and get booster doses if eligible.
Anyone with questions about the COVID-19 test kits can call Public Health at 937-374-5600 or email covid19@gcph.info.
