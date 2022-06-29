Greene County to spray for mosquitos tonight

In preparation for the holiday weekend, Greene County Public Health will spray adulticide for mosquitos throughout the county tonight.
Mosquito fogging will take place between 9 p.m. and midnight. It will start shortly before sundown and continue while temperatures remain above 60 degrees, according to Public Health. The fogging aims to reduce the mosquito population, as well as the risk for West Nile virus.
Spraying will take place at the following:
- Massie, Cato and Kylemore drives in Xenia
- Rotary Park in Beavercreek Twp.
- Angel’s Pass Park in Beavercreek Twp.
- Willowcrest/Riverhills Drive in Beavercreek
- Cemex Park in Fairborn
- Rona Hills Park and the surrounding community in Fairborn
- Seaman Park and the adjacent bike path in Jamestown
Do not follow behind the sprayer unless necessary and stay at least 200 feet away from the vehicle. Anyone who must follow behind the vehicle should close all the windows in their vehicle and turn on air conditioning to help limit exposure, according to Public Health.
Anyone who does not want the area around their home to be treated should contact Public Health at 937-374-5607 or email ehpermits@gcph.info.
About the Author