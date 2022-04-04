Greene County upgrading early voting for 2022 election cycle

Greene County has brought on additional seasonal poll workers for the primary election, but needs about 100 more to have all the check-in stations ready by election day.

“With the condensed timeline, our office of eight is stretched tightly, and the additional people helping doing logistics and accuracy testing have been a tremendous help in ensuring we are primary-ready,” Beeler said. “It has been difficult to get people to sign on, and we are hearing the same from other directors and deputy directors in the state.”

Voters can cast their primary ballot early in Greene County at the Board of Elections office at 551 Ledbetter Road, Xenia. Voters must bring an approved form of ID, indicate whether they are voting Republican, Democrat, or local issues only, and cast their ballot. Voters can also request a paper ballot if they so desire, instead of voting electronically.

“Our team is ready to check everyone in. The process is quick and easy,” Beeler said. “I hope that everyone will get out and make their voices heard by voting.”

In January, the Ohio Secretary of State’s office met with the board to establish better procedures for proofing, voting machine testing and candidate certification.

Greene County is currently planning on an expansion to their Ledbetter Road property to replace the media room to the tune of approximately $1.5 million, per discussion in a recent work session.

Early voting

What: In-person absentee voting starts today for the May 3 election.

Where: That voting is only done at county board of elections offices.

When: This week and the two following weeks, early voting is weekdays only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Days and hours expand starting April 25.

ID needed: Voters need an unexpired drivers license or state ID card or mail such as a utility bill, paycheck, government check or bank statement showing your current address.

More: For information on requesting an absentee ballot by mail and other election questions, click this link.