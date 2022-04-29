Greene County weighs options as inflation plagues plans for new jail

The proposed site for the jail is on about eight acres on Greeneway Boulevard, near the Adult Detention Center, the county’s minimum-security facility, and the Juvenile Court.

County officials are currently negotiating a contract with an architect to design the new jail, a process that may take a year, Anger said.

Possible solutions for the new sheriff’s administrative offices could include using existing county property, like the Adult Detention Center, to supplement the new construction. The county has considered, if construction costs prove too high, incorporating administrative offices in the center. However, the new construction will include the jail, at minimum.

“The number one priority is to build a jail that will last the Greene County community 50 years,” Anger said. “All options are on the table. But the jail has to come first. We want a facility that our employees are safe and comfortable in.”

The fate of the current downtown jail is unclear. The property may be torn down, or it may be tapped for a different purpose if the county finds a use for it.