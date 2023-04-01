Greenville man found unresponsive in one-vehicle crash in Darke County

Darke County deputies and Union City Fire and Rescue responded to a one-vehicle crash with an unresponsive driver at 12:20 p.m. in the 1600 block of State Route 571, according to a release from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

A beige 2004 Ford Escape traveled southeast on State Route 571 and drove off the right side of the roadway, sideswiping a utility pole and then continued through a yard and field, the sheriff’s office said. The 44-year-old man hit a tree and then the vehicle came to a stop.