Greenville man found unresponsive in one-vehicle crash in Darke County

A crash in Darke County Saturday afternoon left one person injured.
Darke County deputies and Union City Fire and Rescue responded to a one-vehicle crash with an unresponsive driver at 12:20 p.m. in the 1600 block of State Route 571, according to a release from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
A beige 2004 Ford Escape traveled southeast on State Route 571 and drove off the right side of the roadway, sideswiping a utility pole and then continued through a yard and field, the sheriff’s office said. The 44-year-old man hit a tree and then the vehicle came to a stop.
Possible drug use may have been a contributing factor to the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.
He was transported via CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital for his injuries, the release said.
The crash is under investigation.
