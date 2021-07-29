Greenville motorcyclist critically injured in head-on crash

Gary Charles III, 34, of Greenville, was headed west shortly before 3 p.m. when he drove his red 2007 Yamaha Royal Star motorcycle left of center while negotiating a curve in the 1100 block of Converse Road in Washington Twp., according preliminary investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles was struck head-on by an eastbound black 2004 GMC Sierra pickup truck driven by Wilbur Sink, 68, of Union City, Ohio, the sheriff’s office stated in a release.