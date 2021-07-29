dayton-daily-news logo
X

Greenville motorcyclist critically injured in head-on crash

ajc.com

Local News | 32 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

A motorcyclist was critically injured Thursday afternoon in a head-on crash in Darke County.

Gary Charles III, 34, of Greenville, was headed west shortly before 3 p.m. when he drove his red 2007 Yamaha Royal Star motorcycle left of center while negotiating a curve in the 1100 block of Converse Road in Washington Twp., according preliminary investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles was struck head-on by an eastbound black 2004 GMC Sierra pickup truck driven by Wilbur Sink, 68, of Union City, Ohio, the sheriff’s office stated in a release.

Charles was flown to Miami Valley Hospital with critical injuries. Sink was treated and released at the scene of the crash, which remains under investigation.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top