Greenville woman killed in crash near Piqua

PIQUA —A two-vehicle crash on US 36 west of R. M. Davis Parkway Saturday night left one person dead and three people injured near Piqua.
Sheryl Huffman, 51, of Greenville was transported from the wreck to Upper Valley Medical Center near Troy where she was pronounced dead, said the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which responded around 9:51 p.m.
Huffman was operating a 2011 Toyota Rav4 westbound on US-36 when it collided with Eric Ramos Jr., age 27 of Piqua, who was operating a 2011 Mercedes C300 eastbound on US 36.
Three people — one adult and two children —were found to be in serious conditions.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
