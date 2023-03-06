Grocerylane owner fights in court to turn grocery store property into a gas station

1451 Troy Street Investment LLC wants to build a roughly 4,500 square-foot store and fueling station on the former Grocerylane site at 1451 Troy St.

Grocerylane was destroyed by the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes that tore through this area. An architect on the project said the owner planned to invest $2.8 million into the site.

But some neighbors said they do not think a gas station is the right use of this site.

Some people said they want a new grocery store at this location. Others said the area already has too many truck stops and another fueling station would contribute to traffic and safety issues.