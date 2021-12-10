Group asks judge to intervene in historic Troy building demolition

Building owner 116 W. Main LLC. sought a certificate of appropriateness to demolish the Tavern Building. The filing led to a Troy Planning Commission vote Oct. 11 to allow removal and a Board of Zoning Appeals decision Nov. 18 upholding that decision, with added requirements.

Evil Empire, Troy Historic Preservation Alliance and the others opposed to demolition have argued the building with portions dating to the 1840s can and should be saved.

The court is asked to take several actions. Among them is to issue a stay of execution and injunctions against the demolition of any portion of the Tavern Building. A stay on demolition while the case is pending was approved Thursday by Judge Stacy Wall.

This action is sought “because once the building is demolished, then it is gone forever,” the complaint states. “The public interest would be profoundly served by preserving the historical Tavern Building.”

The opponents say demolition also should be delayed because of an ordinance approved Nov. 15 by Troy City Council imposed a 180-day moratorium on demolition of buildings in the city downtown historic district. The moratorium was requested by council for review of regulations and if changes are needed.

Also requested are:

- An order overturning the zoning appeals board decision. The opponents argue the decision is not valid because standards for demolition outlined in city code were not met and the owners allegedly failed to prevent the building’s deterioration.

- An order requiring 116 W. Main St. LLC to make necessary repairs and maintenance of the building including repairing damaged bricks on a north parapet wall and covering exposed portions of the roof.

