Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Growing beards for charity: Clayton police helps support families

The Clayton Police Department, in partnership with Meijer and Northmont FISH, helped support four Northmont-area families this year thanks to its annual Growing for Giving event. CONTRIBUTED
caption arrowCaption
The Clayton Police Department, in partnership with Meijer and Northmont FISH, helped support four Northmont-area families this year thanks to its annual Growing for Giving event. CONTRIBUTED

Local News
By Aimee Hancock, Staff Writer
12 minutes ago

CLAYTON — Members of the Clayton Police Department are growing out their beards as part of an effort to support local children this holiday season.

The agency has teamed up with Northmont FISH and Meijer, located at 9200 N. Main St., in order to provide 10 local children with donations, according to a news release from the Clayton Police Department.

This is the eighth annual Growing for Giving event, according to police department. As part of the campaign, officers donated money to the Clayton Police Association with the commitment to grow a beard for the year.

These funds, along with gift cards donated by Meijer, were spent on food for Clayton-area families in need. The police department enlisted the help of Northmont FISH to identify four families most in need of support this year.

CPD said the annual event aims to build positive relationships between members of the police department, the selected Northmont-area children and their families.

“The program has grown each year, and the positive interaction is incredible,” Clayton police said in the release. “It gives our officers an opportunity to enhance communication and build a rapport with area students and their families.”

CPD said the event has also allowed the agency to establish a strong, continued partnership with the local Meijer store and Northmont FISH.

In Other News
1
Cloudy Christmas Eve ahead of wet and warm Christmas Day
2
Follow Santa Claus tonight with satellites and radar
3
Suspicious incident involves woman, young child in Harrison Twp.
4
ArriveSafe offers free holiday cab rides for Montgomery County...
5
Hundreds of Christmas Eve flights canceled due to COVID; What about...

About the Author

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top