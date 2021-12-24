Growing beards for charity: Clayton police helps support families

CLAYTON — Members of the Clayton Police Department are growing out their beards as part of an effort to support local children this holiday season.
The agency has teamed up with Northmont FISH and Meijer, located at 9200 N. Main St., in order to provide 10 local children with donations, according to a news release from the Clayton Police Department.
This is the eighth annual Growing for Giving event, according to police department. As part of the campaign, officers donated money to the Clayton Police Association with the commitment to grow a beard for the year.
These funds, along with gift cards donated by Meijer, were spent on food for Clayton-area families in need. The police department enlisted the help of Northmont FISH to identify four families most in need of support this year.
CPD said the annual event aims to build positive relationships between members of the police department, the selected Northmont-area children and their families.
“The program has grown each year, and the positive interaction is incredible,” Clayton police said in the release. “It gives our officers an opportunity to enhance communication and build a rapport with area students and their families.”
CPD said the event has also allowed the agency to establish a strong, continued partnership with the local Meijer store and Northmont FISH.
About the Author