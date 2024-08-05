Growing Beavercreek defense firm moving lab work to Fairborn

Explore Defense contractor cuts ribbon on new Beavercreek offices

And this fall, ARCTOS will move a long-standing manufacturing facility and lab space to 1220 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn, a location that “achieves additional accessibility for its customers along with optimized efficiencies for operations,” according to Foundry Commercial, the real estate investment firm that helped ARCTOS make these moves.

The lab move will happen early this fall, said Amber Wenzler, of Apex Commercial Group, who served as the local “boots-on-the-ground” real estate partner for the ARCTOS transactions.

ARCTOS’ web site put the lab’s current location as 2750 Indian Ripple Road, in Beavercreek.

“The new headquarters was chosen for its flexible space and modern image, perfectly aligning with ARCTOS’ vision and the needs of its employees,” Wenzler said in a statement. “Both facilities improved accessibility for both employees and clients, ensuring a convenient and efficient working environment.”

The new lab location “is a much better location, one that will provide better conditions facility-wise and buildout-wise for the employees and the customers to visit,” Andrew Genova, managing director of Orlando, Fla.-based Foundry, said in an interview.

Before moving its local headquarters to Mission Point off Colonel Glenn Highway, ARCTOS relinquished its longtime space on North Fairfield Road to Sheetz as part of that convenience store chain’s multi-store expansion in the region.

An ARCTOS predecessor company, Universal Technology Co., may be a familiar local name to longtime residents, having operated since 1961. Beavercreek’s Universal Technology Co. or “UTC” was rebranded as ARCTOS in 2020, following a 2019 merger between UTC, ARMA Aviation in Tampa and Atlanta’s Advanced Core Concepts.

“The company is no stranger,” Chris Greamo, ARCTOS president and chief executive, told the Dayton Daily News last year. “Beavercreek has been our home for a long time.”

Joe Sciabica, another familiar Dayton-area defense industry name, served as UTC chief executive as well as a former executive director of AFRL at Wright-Patterson, the top civilian at the huge Air Force research organization. Sciabica became president of then-Universal Technology in 2015.

ARCTOS is one of a number of local companies, with the University of Dayton, named to a massive contract not-to-exceed $975 million in size, to work for the Air Force Rapid Sustainment Office, at Wright-Patterson, the Department of Defense said recently.