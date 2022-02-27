Growing jobs in region: Frozen smoothie maker’s expansion continues

This project is a good example of existing companies expanding operations, said Tim Davis, the city of Troy development director.

“These companies play a pivotal role in the growth of our business community and are integral to providing employment opportunities for area residents. I applaud Peak Foods for their continued investment in our community, and appreciate the impact their investment has on the Troy community,” Davis said.

The operation now employees around 75 with the project expected to add another 20.

The city and Troy Development Council work closely with existing industries to assist with any potential expansions, said Joseph Graves, president of the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce and Troy Development Council.

Nationwide, 80 percent of all new jobs occur through expansion of existing industries, he said.

“These are industries currently paying taxes, contributing to local non-profits, using local contractors, etc.. The expansion at Peak Foods, F&P America and the recent expansion at ConAgra Brands are examples of local projects making a difference in our community,” Graves said.

Ferguson Construction of Sidney is the contractor for the Peak Foods project.

