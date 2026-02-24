Gunfire reported in Kettering leads to shelter in place at multiple schools

The suspect is no longer believed to be in the area.

Gunfire was reported around 12:09 p.m. in the 600 block of Isaac Prugh Way near Ashton Circle.

The suspect was not on the scene when police arrived, but officers found shell casings near Ashton Circle, James said.

Due to the proximity of the schools and the suspect’s location being unknown, multiple schools sheltered in place.

“There are no safety concerns or threats to any of our schools, and we had officers present at each school during this time,” James said.

A statement from Van Buren Middle School Principal Natalie Snell that was shared with the Dayton Daily News stated there was no threat to the school.

“As a reminder, there was an incident outside the building in the surrounding area, and out of an abundance of caution, we implemented a shelter-in-place,” the message read. “That precautionary measure has now been lifted, and we have returned to normal daily procedures.”

James said Moraine police responded to an incident at 12:14 p.m. near the Ohio 741 entrance to Interstate 75 and found a similar type of shell casings there.

It’s not clear if the two incidents are related.

A suspect has not been identified in the Kettering incident, James said. Officers are still actively investigating.

We’ve reached out to Moraine police for additional details and will update this story as information is available.