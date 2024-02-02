Harrison Twp. SWAT standoff ends with 1 in custody

The incident started at 6:35 p.m., according to a sergeant with the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center. The sergeant did not say what led to the gunfire, and there was no 911 call, she said.

The sheriff’s office updated a social media post at 9:51 p.m. to announce that the suspect was in custody.

The standoff ended shortly after law enforcement officers fired tear gas into the apartment. The man, who was not named, was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and then will be booked into the Montgomery County Jail, Chief Deputy Matt Haines told local media.

While the standoff was ongoing, the sheriff’s office asked people to avoid the area and for those already nearby to shelter in place. The shelter in place has been lifted and people are able to return home.

We are working to learn details and will update this report.