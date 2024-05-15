Hamvention, world’s largest amateur radio event, returns to Xenia this weekend

According to the National Association for Amateur Radio, people can use “ham radio” to talk across town or across the world without the Internet or cell phones. The service can be a lifeline during emergencies. The NAAR says operators have at least a basic knowledge of radio technology and operating principles, and pass an examination for the FCC license to operate on radio frequencies known as the “Amateur Bands.”

This weekend, Hamvention visitors can enjoy ham radio broadcasting, as well as an exhibition of innovative technologies, a flea market with hundreds of sellers, commercial booths filling several large buildings, multiple food trucks, children’s activities, and door prizes.

Additionally, organizers have planned a balloon launch, equipped with a small amateur radio transmitter, launched to possibly travel around the earth. Tickets for the event are $26 in advance and $30 at the door, and children 12 and under get in free.

Hamvention broke its own attendance record last year, drawing 33,861 amateur radio enthusiasts from across the globe. The convention exceeded its previous record by over 1,300 people in 2023.

“Ticket sales are stronger than they have ever been,” said Hamvention spokesman Michael Kalter.

Sponsored by Dayton Amateur Radio Association since its inception, the first Hamvention was founded by Dayton amateur radio enthusiasts in 1952, and moved to the Greene County Fairgrounds in 2017. The amateur radio scene grew in popularity across the country in the aftermath of World War II, when excess radio gear from the United States military became available for civilian use.

This weekend, four meeting halls with forums on a variety of topics will be held all three days, and free license exams will be given across the street from Hamvention at Memorial United Presbyterian Church with shuttles transporting people from the Fairgrounds.

Parking is available at the Fairgrounds and at Xenia High School all three days. Parking is available at Hobson Freedom Park on Friday and Saturday. Free shuttle buses will transport people to and from the school and Hobson lots.

Richard Lenoir, a ham operator with Main Trading Company, MTCradio.com out of Paris, Texas, was setting up Wednesday. He said he hasn’t been able to make it every year, but he has been attending repeatedly “ever since I’ve been a ham in 1992.”

“About 33,000 ham operators are all gathered in one place — that’s benefit enough right there ... and that (happens) nowhere else in the world,” Lenoir said. “Even if I wasn’t a vendor, I would still be here. I do miss Hara Arena, but I really love the location here ... and the food’s better here, too.”