Happening now: Coronavirus vaccines available on Indian Ripple Road

The first dose of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine (a two-dose regimen) is administered to frontline health care workers at Miami Valley Hospital. Photo provided by Premier Health.
Credit: Will Jones

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Micah Karr

Greene County Public Health is offering Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on Indian Ripple until 5:30 p.m. tonight, they announced in a tweet.

The clinic, located at Russ Research Center, 2730 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek is accepting walk-ins today.

Appointments at the clinic are also available. Officials with Greene County Public Health announced yesterday that a glitch in the state’s scheduling tool has been resolved and there are now more appointments available for Russ Research Center Clinic.

These dates were previously showing up as unavailable on the state’s system.

Residents can log on to gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov and schedule appointments for April 7 and April 9.

For more information, please call (937) 374-5600 or email covid19@gcph.info.

Nearly 4 million people have had at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, just under 33 percent of Ohio’s population, the Ohio Department of Health reported.

In Greene County, 57,609 people, or 34 percent of the county’s population, have started the vaccine. About 21 percent of the county’s population, or 35,554 people, have completed their vaccine.

