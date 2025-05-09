Hara Arena: Readers share redevelopment ideas for vacant site

The Dayton Daily News asked residents to weigh in about what they’d like to see built at the 1001 Shiloh Springs Road spot. More than 150 people responded to the informal Dayton Daily News survey.

Several respondents are hopeful for a resurgence of the former arena, while others suggest a new complex for various professional, minor league, and/or recreational sports.

Other ideas included an all-year craft vendor or flea market, a strip mall, an indoor water park, a casino, a park with hiking and biking trails, or new apartments.

Two respondents even suggested a prison would be a good addition.

The city and township recently partnered with the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, completing a market study to consider redevelopment options for several sites along the Turner Road corridor, a 775-acre area that includes portions of Trotwood and Harrison Twp.

The now-demolished Hara Arena was situated on a plot of land that totals nearly 190 acres, 60 of which fall in Harrison Twp., and the remaining 129 in Trotwood, market study documents show.

The site includes a former golf course and a 1.5-acre pond, with the vast majority of land vacant and/or tree-filled.

Stephanie White-Conley, who lives in Trotwood, said she thinks at least part of the site should facilitate the construction of tiny homes.

“Tiny homes” are small houses, typically under 500 square feet, which are built for efficiency, promoting minimalism and lower costs of living.

“Just by researching the price of rent here in Trotwood and Dayton, and in general, I think a development of tiny homes for those who want to purchase or rent would be more feasible and more economical, especially in this economy right now,” she said.

White-Conley said this type of housing development, along with construction of other commercial and retail businesses, would be an asset to the Trotwood community.

“This would give empty-nesters, retirees, and others who are relocating to the Dayton area, a place to stay at a reasonable cost while also attracting more businesses to the community,” she said.

Jared Cousar said he envisions a multi-use development offering entertainment and a “sense of community.”

“Trotwood and that area of Dayton desperately needs an area that represents the community,” Cousar said, suggesting a combination of options like shops, bars, restaurants and entertainment spaces.

“... Right now, that area of the city is pretty much a ghost town and truly lacks long-term city development and planning,” he said. “If the community had something to do that also offers a nice scenery, there could be more investment from other businesses in the area.”

Another idea, Cousar said, is to use the space for a rapid transit line or trolleys to better connect the city to other neighborhoods.

Shalonda Phillips of Dayton feels the development should provide an outlet for kids.

“The children are failing because there’s nothing for them here in the area like there used to be,” Phillips said.

She envisions a large recreation center that could support weekend and summer events, while offering activities for kids, like mini bowling, a pool, a lounge, and a gymnasium.