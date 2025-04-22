Local leaders hope to breathe new life into former Hara Arena site

“We see these sites as catalysts for long-term growth and neighborhood revitalization. By planning intentionally and working collaboratively, we’re positioning Harrison Township to attract the kind of development our residents want and deserve,” township administrator Shannon Meadows said this week.

The now-demolished Hara Arena was situated on a plot of land that totals nearly 190 acres, 60 of which fall in Harrison Twp., and the remaining 129 in Trotwood, market study documents show.

The site includes a former golf course and a 1.5-acre pond, with the vast majority of land vacant and/or tree-filled.

While the Hara Arena property is a key focus of the Turner Road Comprehensive Redevelopment Plan, other sites included in the study are the former Salem Mall site, Meadowdale, Valerie Woods, and the East Turner Gateway.

The study outlines a “proposed vision” for the site that could see 70 acres turned into community park space, including playing fields, trails, nature areas, and connections to surrounding neighborhoods, and much of the remaining acreage redeveloped for commercial use.

The site encompasses a total of 1.2 million square feet of developable space, documents show, and the study suggests a total employment potential of 500 jobs once the site is fully redeveloped.

“Our focus was to determine how we can maximize the site’s potential for both communities and the region,” said Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation Director Chad Downing. “We’ll also work with Jobs Ohio to position the site for future development opportunities, which could include light manufacturing or mixed-use components.”

Leaders stressed that the study is a starting point and that more detailed planning will be required as the effort progresses.

“The study represents a vision for the Hara Arena site and surrounding properties — not a finalized or guaranteed plan," said Harrison Twp. spokesman Nathan Edwards. “We asked the consulting team to explore what the best potential uses for these areas could be.”

Trotwood has seen a spurt of development in recent years, with the library, courts and Goodwill on East Main Street, plus private sector growth at the industrial park near Wolf Creek Pike and Olive Road.

Beontag, a manufacturing company specializing in self-adhesives and smart tags, opened its newest location in the park in October. EquipmentShare and Westrafo have also secured locations there, with the latter planning for a June opening.

Hara Arena closed its doors in August 2016 after 60 years of hosting sports events, concerts, circuses and conventions. The 5,500-seat Hara hosted numerous minor-league sports teams, including the Gems and Bombers hockey teams and the Dayton Jets basketball. Back in the 1960s and ’70, major bands including the Rolling Stones, the Beach Boys, Aretha Franklin and David Bowie played concerts there.

The building was demolished four years later in 2020, after the property had sustained extensive damage from the Dayton-area Memorial Day tornadoes the prior year.