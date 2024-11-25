Harris Jeweler to open new Troy store on Black Friday in old Ruby Tuesday

“We’re thrilled to move into our stunning new location and to celebrate this exciting chapter with our loyal customers and the greater Miami Valley,” said Bonnie Harris Frey, third generation owner and CEO of Harris Jeweler.

Harris said the new location offers an enhanced shopping experience with new designer lines, a wide selection of fine jewelry, engagement rings, wedding bands, diamonds, estate jewelry and more along with an array of in-store services including in-house repair and custom design.

“This new space allows our seasoned staff, with over 250 years of experience, to continue our tradition of providing beautiful, high-quality pieces, while also offering an even better shopping experience,” Harris said. “We can’t wait to welcome our customers to our new store.”

A grand opening celebration will be held Dec. 9-14. For more about the store, visit www.harrisjeweler.com. The business also can be found on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn @harrisjeweler.