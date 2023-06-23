Harrison Twp. demolishes former nightclub deemed nuisance property

A Harrison Twp. nuisance property and former nightclub that’s been empty for more than five years was demolished Friday.

Located at 5825 North Dixie Drive, the building has housed a scuba training facility, supper club and most recently The Harem since it was built in 1959. The building has been empty since 2017 and was damaged by a fire in 2020.

“It’s an abandoned and vacant building and it’s suffered a lot of damage,” said Emily Crow, development director of Harrison Twp. “So it’s just been time for it to come down.”

Bladecutter’s Inc. completed the demolition. The project was funded by the Ohio Department of Development, which is managed through the Montgomery County Land Bank.

The demolition is expected to cost around $50,000 with the township paying 25%, said Crow.

The township doesn’t have any specific plans for the property, but is open to ideas to redevelop it.

“We don’t have a specific replacement for it yet,” Crow said. “However, we would be very open to working with partners to get something in here that will serve the community.”