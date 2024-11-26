Harrison Twp. firm announces 2nd round of layoffs in four months

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services has published a letter from idX Corp. warning that 66 employees will be affected when idX closes its location at 2875 Needmore.

Readers may recall that the company in July had warned the state it would lay off about 62 employees by mid-September.

This time, the company is pledging a “total and permanent closure of its facility located at 2875 Needmore Road,” said a Nov. 21 letter from Annie Patnaude, director of external relations for UFP Industries.

A message was left for Patnaude Tuesday morning.

The initial workforce reduction announced in July was expected to be permanent, but idX at that time did not plan to close the entire facility, Patnaude told the state at the time.

Scott Stewart, idX vice president of commercial operations for UFP Industries, released a statement in July saying: “Economic conditions have returned to more established baselines within the normal business cycle after pandemic disruptions temporarily boosted demand for the last few years. Current market conditions have unfortunately necessitated a reduction in our workforce at the idX Dayton location.”

All employees separations are expected to occur on Jan. 22, 2025, the date when the plant will close, the latest notice from the company says.

The company has used a former REX Electronics building at 2875 Needmore as a storage site, then a production site, since 2013.