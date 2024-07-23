Harrison Twp. manufacturer to lay off 62 workers by September

“The workforce reduction is expected to be permanent, but idX Corp. does not plan to close the entire facility at this time,” Annie Patnaude, director of external relations for UFP Industries, said in a letter to the state.

The company has used the former REX Electronics building at 2875 Needmore Road as a storage site, then a production site, since 2013.

Making fixtures and cabinets for stores, hospital and others is a continuation of a craft that once was well represented in Southwestern Ohio, in both Dayton and Cincinnati, Thomas Harsacky, then an idX account executive, told Montgomery County Community Improvement Corp. trustees in 2013.

Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., with more than 20 offices worldwide, the company says it is one of the largest consumer environment manufacturers in the industry.

Universal Forest Products, Inc. signed an agreement to purchase idX in a deal worth $68 million in 2016.

A message seeking comment was sent to the company.