Harrison Twp. man accused of sex abuse, including spying on nude teen, pleads guilty

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 5.

In September 2023, a 15-year-old girl reported to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office she was receiving sexual text messages from Prince, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

During an interview with the 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, investigators learned of multiple criminal incidents over several years.

In February 2020, Prince was watching a home surveillance system while driving that showed a 13-year-old girl naked, according to court records. He reportedly zoomed in the camera and recorded it.

The recording was found on a phone, as were nude images of two children from 2018, according to an affidavit. They were 9 and 11 years old.

Investigators recovered cellphone messages of Prince asking the girls to engage in sex acts with others and then take explicit photos of themselves and send it to him, according to an affidavit.

He was also accused of physically abusing one of the girls when she was around 14.

On Sept. 4, deputies were called to Prince’s residence for a sexual assault investigation.

When they arrived, they spoke to a person who said Prince sexually assaulted them in a bedroom the previous day, according to court records,

Prince admitted to engaging in sexual conduct with them, an affidavit read.