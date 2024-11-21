Breaking: Basil’s in Troy is on market for acquisition or lease

Harrison Twp. man accused of sex abuse, including spying on nude teen, pleads guilty

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. JIM NOELKER/STAFF FILE

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. JIM NOELKER/STAFF FILE
Local News
By
50 minutes ago
X

A 52-year-old Harrison Twp. man accused of sexual abuse, including a case where he allegedly used a surveillance system to spy on a teen, has pleaded guilty in two cases.

Anthony David Prince pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual battery, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 5.

In September 2023, a 15-year-old girl reported to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office she was receiving sexual text messages from Prince, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

ExploreRELATED: Man accused of child sex crimes in Harrison Twp.
Anthony Prince. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

icon to expand image

During an interview with the 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, investigators learned of multiple criminal incidents over several years.

In February 2020, Prince was watching a home surveillance system while driving that showed a 13-year-old girl naked, according to court records. He reportedly zoomed in the camera and recorded it.

The recording was found on a phone, as were nude images of two children from 2018, according to an affidavit. They were 9 and 11 years old.

Investigators recovered cellphone messages of Prince asking the girls to engage in sex acts with others and then take explicit photos of themselves and send it to him, according to an affidavit.

He was also accused of physically abusing one of the girls when she was around 14.

On Sept. 4, deputies were called to Prince’s residence for a sexual assault investigation.

When they arrived, they spoke to a person who said Prince sexually assaulted them in a bedroom the previous day, according to court records,

Prince admitted to engaging in sexual conduct with them, an affidavit read.

In Other News
1
Man accused of OVI indicted West Carrollton crash that injured 2
2
Free holiday meals available Wednesday before Thanksgiving; Feast of...
3
Dayton’s homeless shelter for men may close; city seeks replacement...
4
Woman indicted in Jefferson Twp. OVI crash that killed Butler County...
5
Basil’s in Troy is on market for acquisition or lease

About the Author