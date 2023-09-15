Harrison Twp. man who tried to meet teen for sex gets probation

A Harrison Twp. man who faces up to a year in prison for trying to meet who he thought was a teen for sex back in March was granted up to five years of probation.

Richard Alan Taylor, 36, was sentenced Wednesday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Mary Montgomery after he pleaded guilty Aug. 17 to importuning.

“The defendant attempted to meet with an undercover officer who was posing as a 15-year-old female for sex,” said Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman.

Taylor also was designated a Tier I sex offender, meaning that he must register his address every year for 15 years.