Harrison Twp. man indicted, accused of trying to meet teen for sex

Richard Alan Taylor, 36, is scheduled to be arraigned June 15 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for importuning, possession of criminal tools and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a misdemeanor.

Explore Huber Heights man indicted in child sex case

“The defendant attempted to meet with an undercover officer who was posing as a 15-year-old female for sex,” said Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman.