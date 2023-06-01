Harrison Twp. man indicted, accused of trying to meet teen for sex

A Harrison Twp. man indicted Thursday is accused of trying to meet who he thought was a teen for sex back in March.
Richard Alan Taylor, 36, is scheduled to be arraigned June 15 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for importuning, possession of criminal tools and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a misdemeanor.
“The defendant attempted to meet with an undercover officer who was posing as a 15-year-old female for sex,” said Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman.
Taylor was arrested March 28 and booked into the Montgomery County Jail but later was released. A warrant for Taylor’s arrest was issued following his indictment.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
