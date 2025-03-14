Have questions about records requests? Ask our Sunshine Week panel

Our news organization takes its role as government watchdog very seriously - but we can’t do it alone. Citizens can request public records to learn more about how their governments and elected leaders operate, though the process can be intimidating if you aren’t aware of your rights and the rules regarding these requests.

That’s why we are hosting a lunch-and-learn virtual panel discussion on Wednesday, March 19 as part of our Sunshine Week coverage. Our panelists will talk through their experiences with record requests and answer questions you might have about the process.