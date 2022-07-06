BreakingNews
National Fried Chicken Day: Over 50 places to celebrate in the Dayton area
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Have Styrofoam left over from the holiday? Recycle it here.

Volunteers assist with Montgomery County’s first styrofoam recycling event in January of 2021. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Combined ShapeCaption
Volunteers assist with Montgomery County’s first styrofoam recycling event in January of 2021. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Local News
By
35 minutes ago

Do you have Styrofoam left over from Fourth of July celebrations? Bring it to Welcome Stadium in Dayton next Saturday so it can be recycled.

The recycling event is the result of Montgomery County Environmental Services partnering with the cities of Dayton and Kettering to help keep Styrofoam out of landfills.

ExploreHalf of Dayton-area homes sold over asking price this spring

Styrofoam is not accepted in curbside recycling programs and can take up to 500 years to break down at landfills, according to the county.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 16, people can bring Styrofoam to Welcome Stadium at 1601 Edwin C. Moses Blvd. Eco Development, a Mason-based company, will take the Styrofoam back to its facility for processing and the materials will be eventually recycled into items such as surfboards, picture frames and coat hangers.

Egg cartons and food containers will not be accepted.

In Other News
1
Washington Twp. starts building $7.1M fire station
2
Columbus sets rainfall record. How much did your community get?
3
Ohio reports decrease in deadly crashes over Fourth of July weekend
4
Connor Group closes Denver-area apartments deal
5
Severe weather warnings by suburban Dayton group can ‘save lives’

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top