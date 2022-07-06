Have Styrofoam left over from the holiday? Recycle it here.

Do you have Styrofoam left over from Fourth of July celebrations? Bring it to Welcome Stadium in Dayton next Saturday so it can be recycled.
The recycling event is the result of Montgomery County Environmental Services partnering with the cities of Dayton and Kettering to help keep Styrofoam out of landfills.
Styrofoam is not accepted in curbside recycling programs and can take up to 500 years to break down at landfills, according to the county.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 16, people can bring Styrofoam to Welcome Stadium at 1601 Edwin C. Moses Blvd. Eco Development, a Mason-based company, will take the Styrofoam back to its facility for processing and the materials will be eventually recycled into items such as surfboards, picture frames and coat hangers.
Egg cartons and food containers will not be accepted.
About the Author